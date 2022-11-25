Man arrested, charged with manslaughter in Claiborne County

CLAIBORNE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested and charged with manslaughter in Claiborne County, Vicksburg Daily News reports.

According to VDN, Tyrese Craft was wanted by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash resulting in Shakelia Ellis’s death.

Vicksburg Daily News says Craft was taken into custody on Thursday at River Region while seeking treatment for his injuries.

The suspect is set to be in court on Saturday.

