Man arrested, accused of carjacking grandparent at Jackson middle school

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 32-year-old man is behind bars accused of carjacking a Jackson Public School district grandparent on November 15.

According to JPS Campus Enforcement, Tyler Charles Pain, 32, is in the custody of the Hinds County Detention Center for the armed carjacking of a grandparent at Cardozo Middle School.

He was found last week by authorities in Lauderdale County who placed him under arrest.

Pain was later transported back to Jackson by JPS Campus Enforcement with the assistance of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department on November 22.

In addition to facing charges for the armed carjacking, he is also wanted for a crime spree in Oklahoma and Texas.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.