Jones Co. deputy recovering after Wednesday night shooting

By Marissa McCardell
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -The night before Thanksgiving, a Jones County sheriff’s reserved deputy’s wife experienced her worst nightmare after hearing her husband had been shot on the deputy’s portable radio at home.

“His wife actually heard him call to our 911 dispatcher over the radio that he had been shot, ‘I’m hit, I’m hit, get me some help,’” said Lance Chancellor, administrator for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

Moments before Deputy Joey Davis called out for help, deputies said the suspect shot at him as he entered the home. Luckily, Davis managed to get outside to wait for rescue.

“He was struck in the left leg with that round passing through his left leg and potentially,” said Chancellor. “The same round entered and exited his right leg. So he was shot in both legs.”

According to the administrator, nearby agencies swarmed to the scene near Riley Johnson Road, hearing the blue alert that an officer was down.

“There was a massive response from everyone from the Jones County’s sheriff’s department, law enforcement from around the Pine Belt,” said Sheriff Berlin. “Dozens and dozens of phone calls from sheriff’s around the state, from other law enforcement agencies, [came in] offering support, offering help.”

Tommy Reed’s daughter lived in the mobile home where shots rang out, and said he’s still trying to learn more about what happened.

“He wouldn’t leave the mobile home and actually started firing a pistol at my wife and the sheriff’s deputy,” said Reed. “I think he struck one of the deputies in the leg and then basically barricaded himself in the mobile home until they were able to get him out.”

Chancellor says deputies are glad Davis is home safe and recovering.

“Again, we cannot thank the law enforcement agencies enough, in particular, [those] who responded, who put their lives on the line up there along with our deputies and our swat member during a heavy exchange of gunfire,” said Chancellor.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has taken over investigating the shooting.

