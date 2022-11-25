LawCall
Inmate shot in apparent love triangle, husband charged

An inmate free on a work release holiday pass was fatally shot early Friday, apparently by the estranged husband of a woman with whom the victim kept company.
Brent Guilford is facing Capital Murder charges in the Friday morning crime
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An inmate free on a work release holiday pass was fatally shot early Friday and the estranged husband of a woman with whom the victim kept company charged with Capital Murder.

41-year-old Lashawn Poke died at a home on Sunrise Drive, off Fortner Street near Taylor, Alabama.

Coroner Robert Byrd identified the victim and a Houston County Sheriff’s Office statement pinpointed the time of the shooting report at 3:35 a.m.

Poke had received the pass from Houston County Community Corrections, Director Tony Weber confirmed. Those passes are not unusual because community corrections inmates work jobs outside of lockup and are not considered dangerous.

Charged with Capital Murder is Brent Guilford, 35, whose wife filed a Protection from Abuse order against on November 2, per court records.

Sources tell WTVY News 4 that Guilford turned himself soon after the shooting and Sheriff’s Office Major Bill Rafferty said he was taken into custody at 5:00 a.m. on Friday.

Guilford is accused of going to the home where Poke and Guilford’s wife had gathered and firing the deadly shots in apparent jealous rage.

Weber said that Poke would have been released on December 13. He served time in the work release program on charges of Promoting Prison Contraband.

This story has been updated to reflect charges implicating Mr. Guilford, that he turned himself into authorities and adding information from a Houston County Sheriff’s Office statement. It is updated to show address where it occurred and remove reference to Taylor, Alabama where the shooting was first reported to have happened, though it happened in the Taylor area.

