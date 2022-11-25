Game of the Week: West Point and Vicksburg meet in MHSAA 5A semifinal with hopes of clinching state championship birth

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The West Point Green Wave and the Vicksburg Gators will battle for the MHSAA 5A South State Championship Friday in WLBT’s Game of the Week.

Both teams sit at a (10-2) record on the year, but that is not the only thing the Gators and Green Wave have in common.

These hard-nosed teams rely on establishing physicality on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball through top defensive play and the run game.

After losing last year’s playoff contest against West Point, quarterback Ronnie Alexander and the Vicksburg Gators will look to ride their rushing attack and 10-game win streak to chomp the Green Wave at home. The Gator offense averages almost 30 points a game while only allowing 10.6 points a game.

The Green Wave pour it on their opponents as well, averaging 37.8 points per game, led by quarterback Quinterion Evans and running backs Kahen Daniels and Keshawn Henley. The West Point defense has surrendered just 16.3 points per game.

There will be plenty of hard-hitting action in Vicksburg this Black Friday. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.

WLBT’s The End Zone will provide live coverage and featured highlights of the championship at 10 p.m. Friday night.

To view all live regional football scores, click here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.