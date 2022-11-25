LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

Game of the Week: West Point and Vicksburg meet in MHSAA 5A semifinal with hopes of clinching state championship birth

The WLBT End Zone is sponsored by Mazda of Jackson
The WLBT End Zone is sponsored by Mazda of Jackson(WLBT MARKETING)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The West Point Green Wave and the Vicksburg Gators will battle for the MHSAA 5A South State Championship Friday in WLBT’s Game of the Week.

Both teams sit at a (10-2) record on the year, but that is not the only thing the Gators and Green Wave have in common.

These hard-nosed teams rely on establishing physicality on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball through top defensive play and the run game.

After losing last year’s playoff contest against West Point, quarterback Ronnie Alexander and the Vicksburg Gators will look to ride their rushing attack and 10-game win streak to chomp the Green Wave at home. The Gator offense averages almost 30 points a game while only allowing 10.6 points a game.

The Green Wave pour it on their opponents as well, averaging 37.8 points per game, led by quarterback Quinterion Evans and running backs Kahen Daniels and Keshawn Henley. The West Point defense has surrendered just 16.3 points per game.

There will be plenty of hard-hitting action in Vicksburg this Black Friday. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.

WLBT’s The End Zone will provide live coverage and featured highlights of the championship at 10 p.m. Friday night.

To view all live regional football scores, click here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MBI investigating after Mississippi State Trooper has shots fired into vehicle
After mass layoffs, furniture employee arrested for company thefts
After mass layoffs, furniture employee arrested for company thefts
Days after indictments in a FedEx driver shooting, a nearby UPS driver experiences a scare (AP...
Days after indictments in a FedEx driver shooting, a nearby UPS driver gets a scare
Car fire on U.S. Hwy. 49.
MHP pursuit ends with suspect’s vehicle in flames
New details in Shanquella Robinson's death released
Mexican authorities issue arrest warrants in Shanquella Robinson case, call death ‘direct attack’

Latest News

Mississippi State running back Jo'quavious Marks (7) gestures after scoring on a 1-yard...
Mississippi State beats No. 20 Ole Miss in the 119th Egg Bowl; first Egg Bowl win for Leach
2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Former JSU star linebacker becomes record-holder for Detroit Lions
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
JSU linebacker named finalist for Buck Buchanan Award
(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Southern Miss travels to Monroe for last chance of securing bowl eligibility