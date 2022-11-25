LawCall
First Alert Forecast: rain and storms for Saturday; trending drier by Sunday

Rain to move in throughout Saturday
Rain to move in throughout Saturday
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cloudy, but quiet conditions will prevail across the area throughout this evening for those that plan to get out and about. We will likely begin to see showers creep back in on the radar later tonight into early Saturday morning as our second wave of rain makes it way in. Temperatures overnight will stay on the mild side in the 50s under a mostly cloudy sky and with the potential for rain.

Periods of rain and thunderstorms, some which could be heavy at times, are expected throughout much of the day Saturday. While the risk is low, an isolated strong or severe storm cannot be ruled out in our southernmost areas. Most of the rain should clear out to the east by tomorrow night as this slow-moving system finally exits the area. Sunday will feature beautiful weather with highs in the middle 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Dry weather will carry into early next week for Monday before another cold front moves in by Tuesday into Wednesday bringing more rain and possibly storms to the area. There is already a heightened risk for strong to severe storms with this front late Tuesday into Wednesday. Considering this is still several days out, it’s too early for specific details on timing and impacts. Make sure to check back in for updates as we get closer to time. Drier and slightly cooler air looks to filter in on Thursday in the wake of the front.

