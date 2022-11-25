LawCall
First Alert Forecast: clouds, lingering showers Friday; more rain, storms Saturday

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BLACK FRIDAY: Rain will quickly taper off through the morning hours – though clouds will hang tough through much of the day. A few passing showers will be possible throughout the day. Highs will top out in the 60s by the afternoon, after starting off in the upper 50s to near 60. Coverage of rain will remain low through the overnight period with lows in the lower to middle 50s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Our sluggish system will send another wave of showers and storms through on Saturday. This will feature heavy periods of rain and a low-end risk for an isolated strong to severe storm. Highs will top out in the 60s to near 70 – likely by early evening. Most of the rain will sweep through by late evening with a gradual clearing trend overnight. Sunday will feature bright sunshine and continued mild temperatures – topping out in the middle to upper 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Monday will remains quiet and seasonable – in the middle to upper 60s amid a mix of sun and clouds. By the time Tuesday rolls around, rain chances will gradually increase again by the afternoon and evening hours. An elevated risk for strong storms looks to emerge late Tuesday into early Wednesday as a strong front sweeps through the region. Timing and impacts will be honed in on in the coming days. Beyond that, a blast of chilly air slips south by Wednesday afternoon and Thursday.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

