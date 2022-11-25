Father Jim Sichko tips Waffle House servers $100 dollars each

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today is a day to give thanks, but for those who are struggling, it can be difficult to know where their next meal will come from.

This thanksgiving, Father Jim Sichko was out in the community doing what he does best: giving love and support.

For some people Thanksgiving is a day to reflect on blessings that you might take for granted.

For Father Jim Sichko Thanksgiving is exactly that.

“It’s that moment that we just stop, and we give thanks to god at least in our family for the many things we have been blessed with,” Father Jim said.

Father Jim didn’t start his morning watching the parade or baking pies, but he spent it in a booth at Waffle House.

It’s a tradition he had with his mother, long before she passed.

“We did something that is very important for our family. Something that my mother started many years ago,” he said.

What the people inside the restaurant didn’t know was that the customer who walked through their doors was about to serve them something for the holidays.

Father Jim paid for every customer’s meal and gave a $100 tip to each waiter.

“That’s the beauty of it. the surprise moment. You can see on their face the sense of thankfulness. And the sense that many in there that this helped them get by. Instead of paying for this meal they get to pay for something else.”

With all that Kentucky has been through this year... he said any day is a good day to give back to your community.

“It’s just a small little gesture that can change a person’s life like you wouldn’t believe,” he said.

