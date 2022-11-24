LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

World’s favorite tradition: Wanda and Jamal celebrate Thanksgiving together for year 7

They say you lose track of time when you’re having fun, and the more fun these two seem to have as the years add up.
By Briana Whitney
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It may be the world’s favorite Thanksgiving tradition: Wanda and Jamal are celebrating together, and this is year seven! They gained viral fame in 2016 when Wanda Dench thought she sent a text to her grandson about Thanksgiving dinner but accidentally sent it to the wrong number. Instead, she sent it to a teenager, Jamal Hinton, who showed up for the holiday dinner.

Their lives have changed so much since, with some big new changes on the horizon. They say you lose track of time when you’re having fun, and the more fun these two seem to have as the years add up.

“It’s going to be bad when I get 30!” said Jamal. “Wait till you get 65!” Wanda said, laughing. “We even had an adventure. We went to Atlanta, Georgia, at the beginning of the year and had a blast there. We were on a game show!”

TRENDING: Wife of well-known barber killed in Avondale shooting shares heartbreak: ‘He was my everything’

The 2016 text mishap unexpectedly led to a tradition of them celebrating Thanksgiving together every single year since, with a friendship to boot. “I do know the first Thanksgiving he didn’t bring anything over,” Wanda said jokingly. “Wow! Throwing people under the bus, golly!” laughed Jamal.

They’re adding a new activity to the mix this year – baking pumpkin pie. “We thought we could bring pies to everybody’s Thanksgiving’s tomorrow,” Wanda said. “I don’t think I’m a good cook, but my husband says I was.”

Wanda’s husband, Lonnie, was a staple at Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2020 from COVID. On Thursday, they’ll all have dinner at Jamal’s girlfriend Mikaela’s family home, the last place Lonnie celebrated Thanksgiving with them.

Even though he’s gone, Lonnie’s still part of the changes in their lives this past year. “I got a tattoo. And this guy accompanied me because it was my first tattoo,” said Wanda. “It’s three shooting stars and they represent my husband, my mother, and my father who are all in Heaven right now.”

Jamal has grown up in front of our eyes from teenager to adult, adding a new title to his resume this year: coach. “5th grade, 6th grade basketball coach. I have some amazing kids on my team,” said Jamal.

TRENDING: Chandler woman who said secret to happy life is tequila surprised with special party

“What’s is it like to be on the opposite side of that, when in this story you started as the kid?” asked reporter Briana Whitney. “It’s amazing. It’s something I never thought I would do,” said Jamal. “I always looked up to my coaches. It’s great to know there’s kids out there that I’m helping.”

And perhaps the biggest change: Wanda is moving a couple of hours north to Prescott, Arizona. “It’ll be bittersweet because I have wonderful memories in this house. All our Thanksgiving’s we’ve had here,” said Wanda.

Don’t worry, they already have an answer to your question. “We already have, I guess year eight planned out!” said Jamal. “Eight is going to be in my new house up in Prescott!” said Wanda. “It means I have a lot of driving on Thanksgiving next year!” said Jamal.

These two are always going the extra mile for each other because no matter differences in race, background, and generation, the only ingredient needed here is a whole lot of heart. “It definitely has made me realize how important friendship is,” said Wanda. “And maybe in the most unlikely of places,” said Whitney. “Yes,” Wanda and Jamal replied.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
Furniture industry terminates hundreds of Mississippi employees days before Thanksgiving
Furniture company terminates hundreds of Mississippi employees days before Thanksgiving
Man driving Hell Cat leads Capitol Police on chase ending on I-55
Man driving Hell Cat leads Capitol Police on chase ending on I-55
South MS woman severely burned escaping fire she says was intentionally set
Moss Point man climbs through window, stabs woman while children slept

Latest News

MBI investigating after Mississippi State Trooper has shots fired into vehicle
After mass layoffs, furniture employee arrested for company thefts
After mass layoffs, furniture employee arrested for company thefts
85-year-old found shot, dead in Clay County
A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person Wednesday night.
One person dead after Hwy 49 crash in Stone Co.
Jones County Deputy Joey Davis has been released from the hospital and is back home with his...
Jones Co. deputy shot in line of duty is home for Thanksgiving dinner