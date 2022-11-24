Organized Gentlemen feed Georgetown community Thanksgiving dinner

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An organization in the capital city devoted to mentorship and service to the community surprises west Jackson residents Wednesday with Thanksgiving Dinner. For more than a year Organized Gentlemen have made their presence known in the Georgetown community by feeding the needy and cleaning up the streets.

Thanksgiving came to Georgetown Wednesday, proving some unsuspecting residents with a surprise feast. Organized Gentlemen of Jackson distributed free meals at the Jasco on Woodrow Wilson Avenue.

“It’s alright if you can help somebody eat,” said Curtis Mangum.

The 60-year-old Georgetown resident happened upon the dinner giveaway.

“It’d be one of them that I won’t have to worry about fixing today,” said Mangum. “I try to get me three meals a day. So this will be one of them I don’t have to worry about.”

Samuel Anderson founded Organized Gentlemen in March of 2021 to strengthen the community and prepare and equip the youth for leadership. Young people participate in the weekly meal distributions and community activities. Anderson’s father Gus Myers was on site helping his son with the food distribution.

“The book says train them up while they’re young,” said Myers. “We must care for our fellow man and then we need to have love in our hearts for everyone. The more we show love the better off this world will be.”

Some in the community say they are grateful the organization chose to share this meal because so many are forgotten this time of year. Jordan Littleton lives in the Georgetown community and shares that sentiment.

“I think it’s a blessing that people take time out to do something nice for the community because that’s all we have. We have God most important and may everybody have a Happy Thanksgiving,” said Littleton.

The organization feeds about 100 residents weekly. On the first Saturday of each month children six and up participate in the Youth Clean Up Project removing trash in the city.

“Show the love that’s all it’s about., love and serving your brother,” added Myers.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.