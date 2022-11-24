LawCall
Jones Co. deputy shot in line of duty is home for Thanksgiving dinner


Jones County Deputy Joey Davis has been released from the hospital and is back home with his wife, Emily Davis, after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in the line of duty.(Jones County Sheriff Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With a lot to be thankful for, Jones County Deputy Joey Davis is heading home from the hospital in time to celebrate Thanksgiving with his family.

Davis was shot multiple times in both his upper legs after responding to a domestic incident on Riley Johnson Road Wednesday night. He was admitted to South Central Regional Medical Center.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the bullets miraculously missed the femoral artery and femur in each of his legs. Davis is now at home and expected to make a full recovery.

“We thank all of the emergency services agencies who responded for the assistance provided last night,” said Sheriff Joe Berlin. “We have much to be thankful to God for this Thanksgiving with Deputy Joey Davis on the mend and no other law enforcement or emergency services personnel injured during this intense incident. We are indeed blessed.”

The adult male shooting suspect was also injured during a standoff with JCSD SWAT Team members, deputies and other law enforcement officers shooting from inside the residence where he was barricaded, said the JCSD. He was shot multiple times before surrendering. T

EMServ Ambulance Service transported the suspect to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment, and he was later transferred to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg with serious injuries.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident and confirming the suspect’s identity.

