First Alert Forecast: showers to become widespread by the end of Thanksgiving Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The chance for rain and thunderstorms will gradually increase throughout this afternoon/evening from west to east. Localized flash flooding is a concern, especially into tonight, with any heavier downpours. Areas that are low lying and have poor drainage will be more at risk with the flooding potential. Rainy periods will continue overnight before most of the showers move out by Friday morning.

While there is a slight chance for a few showers on Friday, we are expecting to see a lull in activity for most of the day. You likely won’t have any issues getting out and about if you have plans to shop around tomorrow. A cloudy sky is expected to hang overhead as high temperatures top out in the middle to upper 60s during the afternoon hours.

Our last wave of heavy rain with this slow-moving system is forecast to track in on Saturday. By Sunday, expect drier and brighter weather to finally make an appearance as the system exits farther to our northeast. We should continue to see quiet conditions into early next week before another boundary swings in by late Tuesday into Wednesday. Although this is still a ways out, this front could feature the potential for strong storms. We will continue to watch this closely over the coming days as we fine tune the forecast.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.