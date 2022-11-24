LawCall
First Alert Forecast: rainy periods emerge late Thanksgiving Thursday

First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
THANKSGIVING THURSDAY: While a few showers will be possible early – most of the rain will likely hold off until the late afternoon and evening hours as a sluggish low pressure system sends over its first wave of rain. Highs will top out in the 60s to lower 70s. Rain could turn heavy at times, especially overnight. An isolated strong storm or two can’t be ruled out completely – but the risk seems low. Rainfall could total 1-2″ by early Friday morning.

BLACK FRIDAY: Rain will quickly taper off through the morning hours – though clouds will hang tough through much of the day. A few passing showers will be possible throughout the day. Highs will top out in the 60s by the afternoon, after starting off in the upper 50s to near 60. Coverage of rain will remain low through the overnight period with lows in the lower to middle 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: This system will remain sluggish, coming waves as an upper low treks slowly across the deep south. Rainy periods will continue through late Saturday. Rainfall totals by the end of Saturday could end up near 2-4″ with locally heavier amounts. Sunday turns quiet - with highs in the middle 60s. Mild weather continues into early next week ahead of our next rain maker – due in through mid-week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

