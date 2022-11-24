Apartment manager frustrated with potholes affecting residents, children

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local apartment manager is fed up with the potholes near the apartment complex.

Linnie Harrington oversees the Wood Village Apartments and says the road leading to it is a nightmare.

“I want this road fixed. This is a Jackson city street. It’s less than a mile,” Harrington said.

She says there are also dozens of homes along this road and that these potholes have been a major problem for years.

“This road has been in precarious condition for about six or seven years,” Harrington said. “They came about two years ago and patched it but if you look around you will see gravel, sand, and stuff like that in the holes. You will see asphalt and past jobs. It just buckles.”

The potholes are also affecting the residents’ pockets.

“Many of them barely have a car and have to constantly fix a car or buy tires,” Harrington said. “A young lady here had to buy tires two months ago and she needs tires now. She couldn’t afford a new set, so she had to get newly used [tires] because she’s coming in and out on this.”

Children are impacted as well as the road makes it difficult for school buses to pick up and drop off the students from school.

“The school buses will not come to pick up our children. The children have to walk up all the way to the end of the driveway. That’s a dangerous situation for our babies,” Harrington said.

