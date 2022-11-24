LawCall
85-year-old found shot, dead in Clay County

(Pixabay)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - An 85-year-old man was found dead Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23, in Clay County.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott identified the man as Kenneth O’Brian. The location is on Joe Myers Road.

O’Brian appeared to have been shot multiple times.

Investigators are working to determine what happened.

Authorities have a person of interest in the case, but arrest hasn’t been made yet.

