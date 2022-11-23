WATCH: Police release video of 22 armed shoplifters who stormed local Walmart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released surveillance video footage showing the 22 armed shoplifters who flooded a Whitehaven Walmart and stole multiple items over the weekend.

The incident took place Sunday night around 8:50 p.m. The suspects were in and out of the store in less than 13 minutes.

By the time MPD arrived at the scene at 9:03 p.m., all suspects had driven from the scene. None were detained.

Police say the suspects stole speakers, two flat-screen TVs valued at $500 each, shop vacs, car batteries, two Black Panther scooters, and more.

If you have information about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

