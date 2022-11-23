LawCall
Train struck logging truck in Copiah County

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A train struck a logging truck shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, south of Hazlehurst in Copiah County.

There were no injuries.

Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley said the railroad crossing at Bealle and Spitchley Roads is in a remote, wooded area that is difficult to access.

Deputies are on the scene.

