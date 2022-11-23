Things To Know Wednesday, November 23

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Governor ends Jackson water emergency; says city’s ‘crisis of incompetence’ continues

According to Gov. Tate Reeves, Jackson’s water crisis is over, but a crisis of poor leadership still remains for the capital city. Tuesday, Reeves issued an executive order officially ending the August 30, 2022, state of emergency surrounding the city of Jackson’s water treatment system. Two orders still remain in effect, a federal emergency declaration, which will be in place until November 28, and a MSDH declaration issued by the State Health Officer, which is slated to end on December 28. “I’m incredibly thankful to the folks at the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, Mississippi State Department of Health and the Mississippi National Guard who worked tirelessly to restore clean water to the residents of Jackson,” he said in a statement. “They have made countless repairs, brought in new equipment and done heroic work.”

2. South MS woman severely burned escaping fire she says was intentionally set

A south Mississippi woman is recovering in a Baton Rouge burn unit after her home was destroyed in a fire she says was set by her estranged husband. It is a cautionary tale for other women. Carmella Causey says ignoring the red flags in her relationship could have gotten her killed. “He told me on numerous occasions he was gonna kill me,” Causey said from a Baton Rouge hospital burn unit. The Amite County woman is grateful to be alive after escaping a fire that destroyed her Gloster home last week. She believes her estranged husband, Willie Causey, is responsible. The retired community activist suffered second and third-degree burns to her face, head, arms, and buttocks. She was home after being released from the hospital for congestive heart failure and COPD treatment.

3. Former Canton city officials, engineer indicted in bribery scheme

A federal grand jury has indicted three former Canton city officials and the former city engineer. The indictments were handed down last December but remained sealed until just yesterday. The four men have been indicted on bribery and wire fraud charges. The three former city officials were allegedly taking bribes from former city engineer Rudy Warnock, who now faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.

