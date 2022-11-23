LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

Report: Multiple fatalities in shooting at Virginia Walmart

Breaking News
Breaking News(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (Gray News) - Police responded Tuesday night to a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, CNN reports.

There are multiple fatalities and injuries, according to Chesapeake Police public information officer Leo Kosinski.

The call reporting the shooting came in at 10:12 p.m., WAVY reports.

Police believe the lone shooter is dead.

Virginia State Sen. Louise Lucas responded to reports of the shooting on Twitter.

“I am absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight. I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives,” she wrote.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Carter
Woman sentenced to 20-40 years for murder over ‘a mutual love interest’
Arrest made following deadly dice game in Yazoo County
Arrest made following deadly dice game in Yazoo County
Cornelius was arrested by agents with the State Auditor's Office Friday.
Clinton businessman pleads guilty to seven felony counts tied to Hinds Co. embezzlement scheme
Carjacking results in fatal wreck between two stolen cars Sunday night
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway

Latest News

City council approves investigations into misappropriated COVID money, JMAA airport board
Sleep Out for the Homeless continues at Pittman Park in Jackson
FILE - Police held a news conference to provide an update in the investigation of the deaths of...
Cops investigating Idaho stabbings say stalker tips unproven
Four students were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho.
Police continue to investigate the murder of 4 Idaho students