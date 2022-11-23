Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office announces arrests in shooting

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a recent shooting in Pike County.

Wednesday, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office announced that Adrian Mechelle Goodwin and Kentrail Magee had been arrested for shooting a man in the 7000 block of Highway 48 East.

Deputies arrived on the scene and were able to administer life-saving aid to the victim, who was later identified as Ricardo Weathersby. Weathersby was transported by ambulance and is currently in critical condition, the sheriff’s office says.

Goodwin, 30, of Magnolia, and Magee, 20, of Summit, are being charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit attempted murder. They are both being held at the Pike County Jail.

At the time of the incident, Magee was out on bond on an attempted murder charge dating back to January, the sheriff’s office said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.