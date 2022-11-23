Moss Point man climbs through window, stabs woman while children slept

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted by police after he climbed through a window and stabbed a woman in the same home where multiple children were sleeping.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Wednesday morning around 1:00 a.m. at a home on New Hope Road.

The 34-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials say Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point, knew the victim and that this was domestic related.

Nichols, they say, attacked the woman after sneaking through a window while the woman and five children slept.

The man then fled the scene in a white Ford Crown Victoria or a Mercury Grand Marquis. He is wanted for attempted murder.

