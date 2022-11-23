Man driving Hell Cat leads Capitol Police on chase ending on I-55

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested after leading Capitol Police on a chase which would come to an end on the interstate.

According to authorities, the pursuit began when a man driving a 2019 Dodge Charger Hell Cat would not stop for a traffic violation.

A chase then ensued, beginning around Fortification Street and ending on I-55 North Frontage Road and County Line Road.

The driver, Jamonte Williams, was arrested and is being held at Hinds County Detention center on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges. Additional charges are expected.

