LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

Man driving Hell Cat leads Capitol Police on chase ending on I-55

Man driving Hell Cat leads Capitol Police on chase ending on I-55
Man driving Hell Cat leads Capitol Police on chase ending on I-55(Mississippi Department of Public Safety)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested after leading Capitol Police on a chase which would come to an end on the interstate.

According to authorities, the pursuit began when a man driving a 2019 Dodge Charger Hell Cat would not stop for a traffic violation.

A chase then ensued, beginning around Fortification Street and ending on I-55 North Frontage Road and County Line Road.

The driver, Jamonte Williams, was arrested and is being held at Hinds County Detention center on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges. Additional charges are expected.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carjacking results in fatal wreck between two stolen cars Sunday night
South MS woman severely burned escaping fire she says was intentionally set
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Brittany Carter
Woman sentenced to 20-40 years for murder over ‘a mutual love interest’
Former Canton city officials, engineer indicted in bribery scheme

Latest News

Adam shot Ronnie after having an argument.
BRPD: Father shot, killed by son over nose blowing
Thomas Claiborne Thigpen's family received his remains years after a military plane crashed in...
Picayune family receives loved one’s remains 70 years after military plane crash
Moss Point man climbs through window, stabs woman while children slept
Things To Know
Things To Know Wednesday, November 23