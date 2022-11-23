Man charged with murder after deadly dice shooting in Yazoo Co.; others still sought

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County man identified in connection with a multi-shooter incident in Yazoo County last weekend was charged Tuesday with murder.

According to Yazoo County Sheriff Investigator Terry Gann, Johnny Lee House, 25, of Camden, shot and killed Christopher Turnage, 27, in a barrage of gunfire that broke out during an informal dice game early Sunday morning.

There are other suspects still wanted in the case, but none have been identified at this time.

The game took place during a for-profit, widely promoted party at Wells Ranch. House is currently being held on $1 million bond.

Six other people were injured in the violence, one critically.

Gann said he suspects that retaliation/revenge was a likely motive in the violence and that “wanna-be gangs” are responsible for much of the recent violence in the county.

During a large event promoted earlier this year in Yazoo County, a person was shot and killed, as well as four horses who had been part of the promoted entertainment.

