Man charged in half sister’s murder now faces additional rape charge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man charged with murder in the death of his half-sister now is facing an additional charge of rape.

According to online records, Jahreese Jones was charged with rape Tuesday. He is scheduled to appear in court this afternoon.

Jahreese Jones, the half-brother of Miyonna Jones, was charged with first-degree murder in her death last week.

Jahreese Jones also is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 12 for rape and kidnapping charges from a different case.

The body of missing 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was found Thursday morning in Pender County after an extensive two-week search.

Jones was declared missing on Nov. 2 and was last seen the day before in Wilmington.

Jahreese Jones has been in custody since Nov. 2 while his girlfriend Randi Johnson was charged with obstructing justice on Nov. 5.

Judy McKnight has been charged with obstruction of justice in the case. She is the founder of Moms N Mourning, a group founded in 2015 to help mothers who have lost children to violence and illness.

