JSU linebacker named finalist for Buck Buchanan Award

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A senior linebacker continues to rack up awards during Jackson State’s historic 11-0 undefeated season leading the No. 1 FCS defense in the country.

After accepting an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl just over a week ago, Aubrey Miller Jr. was named a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award Tuesday, an award given to the top defensive player in FCS football.

Miller Jr. has had an outstanding season, along with the Tigers’ dominant defense.

The JSU Tiger has recorded 98 tackles (58 solo tackles), one sack, eight tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and has scored a defensive touchdown during the regular season and will surpass 100 tackles on Saturday barring any setbacks.

The Tigers will return to Jackson to host the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship Game at The Vet Saturday, at 3 p.m., with the opponent either being Southern University or Prairie View A&M.

