JMAA chairman’s term to expire Sunday after mayor pulls item that could have reconfirmed him

City council was expected to vote on whether to extend Lt. Col. Lucius Wright’s term Tuesday
By C.J. LeMaster
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another shakeup on the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority board could be coming next week.

The Jackson City Council was expected to decide whether to re-confirm JMAA commissioner and chairman Lt. Col. (Ret) Lucius Wright.

Instead, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba pulled the item before the meeting began.

Airport commissioners are appointed for five-year terms.

City records show Wright’s term ended on August 29.

State law allows appointed officials to stay in that position for up to 90 days, which would mean Wright’s term ends on Sunday.

Should he stay in that position, it would be in apparent violation of state law.

JMAA has not responded to WLBT’s requests for comment late Wednesday.

City council members did confirm another commissioner - Sharon Bridges - to replace the vacancy left when Robert Martin resigned last week.

Martin’s resignation came after a 3 On Your Side investigation found evidence the commissioner did not live in Jackson despite a city requirement to do so.

