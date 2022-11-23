LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

HP to lay off up to 6,000 workers over 3 years

HP announced it will lay off up to 6,000 employees over the next three years.
HP announced it will lay off up to 6,000 employees over the next three years.(HP Inc.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – HP is downsizing.

The company announced Tuesday it will lay off thousands of workers over the next three years.

HP is the latest tech company to announce major cuts as concerns about the economy grow.

The computer maker also disclosed its quarterly earnings dropped 11% compared with a year ago.

HP has a global workforce of about 51,000 employees and it expects to reduce it by 4,000 to 6,000 workers by 2025.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Carter
Woman sentenced to 20-40 years for murder over ‘a mutual love interest’
Arrest made following deadly dice game in Yazoo County
Arrest made following deadly dice game in Yazoo County
Cornelius was arrested by agents with the State Auditor's Office Friday.
Clinton businessman pleads guilty to seven felony counts tied to Hinds Co. embezzlement scheme
Carjacking results in fatal wreck between two stolen cars Sunday night
Man killed, 6 others shot after gambling over dice game at bonfire in Yazoo County

Latest News

Oklahoma police say suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm has been arrested in...
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm
The five victims of the mass shooting at Club Q were identified as 35-year-old Ashley Paugh,...
Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas
What to know ahead of Thanksgiving amid rising flu activity
South MS woman severely burned escaping fire she says was intentionally set
MHP begins holiday travel enforcement period Wednesday