First Alert Forecast: chance for rain to increase throughout Thanksgiving Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Our weather will remain nice and quiet through this evening for those that are doing last minute shopping for Thanksgiving Day. Expect it to feel mild out over the next few hours in the 60s before we fall to the lower 50s overnight as clouds build in ahead of our next weather maker.

Showers and potentially a few storms are expected Thursday for Thanksgiving Day. Chances for rain will increase from west to east across the area, especially by the afternoon and evening hours. Have a backup plan for any outdoor holiday activities and bring the rain gear for those heading up to Oxford for the Egg Bowl tomorrow evening. Periods of rain will continue throughout tomorrow evening and night before gradually clearing out Friday morning.

With another wave of rain possible late Friday/Saturday, rain totals could get as high as 2-4″ leading to localized flash flooding concerns. Areas that are low lying and have poor drainage will be more at risk. Drier and sunnier weather will finally return by Sunday as the system exits to the northeast. We should continue to see quiet conditions with afternoon temperatures in the 60s and 70s before another decent chance for rain and a few storms emerges by the middle of next week.

