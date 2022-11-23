First Alert Forecast: quiet, mild Wednesday; rain turns likely by late Thursday

WEDNESDAY: A major travel day from, not just from the standpoint of the roads, but also in the air. Regionally, the weather should be quiet, including locally. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s - the warmest day we’ve seen in the better part of a week and a half. Clouds will increase overnight - leading to a few showers moving in late. Lows will only drop to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

THANKSGIVING THURSDAY: While a few showers will be possible early – most of the rain will likely hold off until the afternoon and evening hours as a sluggish low pressure system sending over its first wave of rain. Highs will top out in the 60s to near 70. Rain could turn heavy at times, especially overnight. An isolated strong storm or two can’t be ruled out completely – but the risk seems low. Rainfall could total 1-3″ by early Friday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST: This system will remain sluggish, coming waves as an upper low treks slowly across the deep south. Rainy periods will continue into Black Friday before slowly exiting through late Saturday. Rainfall totals by the end of Saturday could end up near 2-4″ with locally heavier amounts. Sunday turns quiet - with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Mild weather continues into early next week ahead of our next rain maker – due in through mid-week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

