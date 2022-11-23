LawCall
First Alert Forecast: All eyes on Thanksgiving Day as rain could lead to some flooding across the area. Our rain chances will continue through Saturday.

Rain chances increase over Thanksgiving Day and continue through Saturday. We could see...
Rain chances increase over Thanksgiving Day and continue through Saturday. We could see off-and-on periods of rain chances impacting the area.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Wednesday!

Wednesday, we see mostly sunny skies. Highs will jump into the upper 60s, with some people potentially seeing the low 70s. Wednesday night, Lows fall to the upper 40s to low 50s. Calm conditions Wednesday night, but we could see rain chances overnight going into Thanksgiving morning.

Heavy rain chances could impact our viewing area from Thanksgiving Day through Saturday. Rain fall totals between 2 to 4 inches could be possible!

Thanksgiving Day, Temperatures fall slightly close to the mid-60s for Highs. Our rain chances are expected to return, but models remain uncertain. We could see our rain chances on the holiday itself, or more of the rain pushing through Thanksgiving evening going into Friday.

Right now, we are looking at a 60% chance of showers. Lows will fall to the mid-40s

Friday, our rain chances continue across the area. We are looking at a 40 to 50 % chance of showers. Highs remain in the mid-60s, with mostly cloudy skies. Lows Friday night return to the upper 40s.

Going to into the weekend:

Highs range into the low 60s for Saturday and mid-60s for Sunday. Rain chances continue on Saturday. A 40% chance of showers on the day. Sunday holds partly sunny skies. Lows will continue into the low to mid-40s for both nights, with partly clear to mostly clear conditions.

Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

