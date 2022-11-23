LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

BRPD: Father shot, killed by son over nose blowing

Adam shot Ronnie after having an argument.
Adam shot Ronnie after having an argument.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a man was reportedly shot and killed by his son.

According to authorities, Adam Carter, 21, shot and killed his father Ronnie Carter, 64, for blowing his nose.

Adam Carter told authorities he becomes very enraged when someone blows their nose which started an argument between him and his father. While arguing, Carter went to his room and retrieved a pistol.

He says his father then provoked him to shoot, officials say.

“Shoot me right here,” Carter said.

Police say Carter was killed by his son on Tuesday (Nov. 22) morning around 9:31 a.m. in the 2500 block of Stonewood Dr., near S. Harrells Ferry Road.

Authorities say Carter expressed remorse for shooting his father. He called 911 after shooting him and rendered aid until Emergency responders arrived.

Adam Carter was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for manslaughter.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carjacking results in fatal wreck between two stolen cars Sunday night
South MS woman severely burned escaping fire she says was intentionally set
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Brittany Carter
Woman sentenced to 20-40 years for murder over ‘a mutual love interest’
Former Canton city officials, engineer indicted in bribery scheme

Latest News

Man driving Hell Cat leads Capitol Police on chase ending on I-55
Man driving Hell Cat leads Capitol Police on chase ending on I-55
Thomas Claiborne Thigpen's family received his remains years after a military plane crashed in...
Picayune family receives loved one’s remains 70 years after military plane crash
Moss Point man climbs through window, stabs woman while children slept
Things To Know
Things To Know Wednesday, November 23