Brandon PD: Man arrested for cutting, pistol-whipping girlfriend before hiding in woods

(WLBT)
By Howard Ballou and WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested after allegedly cutting and pistol-whipping his girlfriend before darting into the nearby woods.

According to Brandon Police Chief Wayne Dearman, the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Cherry Hill Circle in Brandon where they found a woman who had been cut on the hand with a boxcutter by her boyfriend, who, after doing so, fled into the woods.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and an MHP helicopter were called in to assist in the search for the suspect, Jvari Stapleton.

Stapleton, who is an habitual offender out on parole, was captured in less than an hour. Chief Dearman said Stapleton’s girlfriend had also been pistol-whipped.

Stapleton was believed to be in possession of an AK-47 and investigators are still combing the woods where he hid just in case he ditched the weapon - thus the heavy law enforcement response.

The woman was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Stapleton has been taken to St. Dominic where he will be held for 72-hours because he is suspected to be suicidal. Charges, including fleeing, are pending Stapleton’s release from the hospital.

