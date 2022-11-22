Things To Know Tuesday, November 22

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Father, son indicted on attempted murder charges for shooting at FedEx driver

A father and son have been indicted after allegedly shooting at a FedEx driver in January. A grand jury indicted Brandon and Gregory Case for attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy, and shooting into a vehicle. This is an upgrade from the initial charges of conspiracy and aggravated assault. It’s also an upgrade that the victim, D’Monterrio Gibson, and his attorney, Carlos Moore, have fought for nearly 10 months. “It was an extremely long process to get this far into the case,” Gibson said. “I feel like most of the time, I was treated like a suspect rather than a victim.” “I know that Dr. King said, ‘justice delayed isn’t justice denied,’ but nearly 10 months from the date he was accosted, assaulted, almost killed, we finally have indictments,” Moore said.

2. Mississippi hospitals’ financial crisis detailed in Senate hearing

Mississippi hospitals are struggling financially, and the State Health Officer says it’s to a crisis point. That’s because it’s impacting access to care. You’ve probably heard about the units closing and potential hospital closures in the Delta. However, the Mississippi Hospital Association notes that it’s not an isolated scenario. “Many of our hospitals that are doing okay today are one decision away, or one turn away from going downhill,” said Mississippi Hospital Association President and CEO Tim Moore. “It’s that delicate right now. It shouldn’t be that way.” The initial idea for this Senate hearing was a focus on the Delta, but the experts helped Public Health and Welfare chairman Sen. Hob Bryan realize it’s a statewide crisis.

3. Hinds Co. supervisors OK major pay increase for sheriff’s deputies; boosts pay to $40K a year

Sheriff Tyree Jones stands in front of ballot boxes at the Hinds Co. Election Commission headquarters. He said his opponent's right to examine ballot boxes should not be respected. (WLBT)

Just in time for Christmas, deputies with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department have been given a major pay raise. On Monday, the board of supervisors voted unanimously to increase salaries for sworn deputies to $40,000 a year, up from around $29,000 annually, and increasing pay for sergeants and lieutenants by $5,000 and $3,000 respectively. The increases are part of the sheriff’s plan to recruit and retain sworn officers as some state leaders are looking to expand the Capitol Police during the next legislative session. “That means that people coming in would be offered a $40,000 salary and the people that are employed here now will start receiving a $40,000 salary,” Sheriff Tyree Jones said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.