More than 1,000 customers without power after driver hits light pole in Brandon

(WLBT)
By Howard Ballou
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 1,000 customers are without power after a driver hit a light pole on Grants Ferry Road in Brandon.

The Flowood Police Department says the teen was texting and driving at the time of the accident. Crews are on the scene removing the pole from the car and are attempting to reset the new pole.

Entergy says power should be restored between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m.

