Man in critical condition after being shot in Pike County

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in critical condition after being shot in Pike County Tuesday.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened near Highway 48 East. According to the sheriff’s office, once deputies arrived on the scene, they began administrating life-saving aid to the victim.

The man was then transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

If you have any information, please call Central Dispatch at (601) 783-2323, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 783-6767, or Pike County Crime Stoppers at (601) 869-7141.

