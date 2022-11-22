Man arrested after fleeing from traffic stop, hiding under trailer in Warren County

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man wanted by several agencies was arrested after attempting to flee from authorities Saturday night, Vicksburg Daily News reports.

VDN says a deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a Honda Accord on Highway 80 just after 8 p.m. According to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, the vehicle sped up and attempted to flee.

Vicksburg Daily News reports that 22-year-old Derrick Darden turned into a subdivision in an attempt to escape. This caused the deputy pursuing Darden to terminate the pursuit due to the risks of high speeds in a residential area.

“As they turned off of Highway 80 into the subdivision, for safety reasons – and I commend him for that – he disengaged as they went into the subdivision,” said Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace. “Speeds were just too fast to be going through a residential mobile home park.”

VDN says the suspect fled on foot and attempted to evade authorities by hiding under a trailer in the area. Deputies were able to locate him and take him into custody.

Authorities say Darden had several active warrants for his arrest:

2017 residential burglaries (Warren County)

2021 aggravated assault charge involving a firearm (Jefferson County)

Felon in possession of a handgun (Vicksburg)

Vicksburg Daily News says Darden is currently being held without bond at the Warren County Jail.

