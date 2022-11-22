Jackson City Council approves new planning director

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Months after taking on the position in an interim role, Chloe’ Dotson has officially been named director of Jackson’s Department of Planning and Development.

On Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved Dotson’s appointment with a 7-0 vote.

Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks said Dotson had been doing “tremendous work” as an interim director, and asked the council to suspend the procedures, so that members could vote without going through two rounds of questions.

“From the time she’s been here, and her interaction with my ward especially, has been a tremendous help in cleaning up some vacant lots and helping us develop a plan moving forward for our neighborhoods,” Ward 5 Councilman Aaron Banks said, echoing Banks’ sentiments.

Dotson replaces former director Jordan Hillman, who was tapped by Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba to take over public works back in August.

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he had no problem appointing Dotson, but wanted to know what would happen to Hillman if she is not confirmed as public works director.

Hilman has been serving in an interim role throughout the water crisis, but her nomination has not been brought forward to the council for approval.

“I did not know whether the former planning director was going to come back to planning. She’s in public works, and most of the time, in public works, you’re looking for an engineer,” he said. “A lot of people feel comfortable with her, but, you know, if they’re trying to bring her up for a vote as public works director, not being an engineer, it’s going to be kind of difficult.”

Stokes asked if someone from the administration would give the council an update on the “overall gameplan,” but none was offered at Tuesday’s meeting.

Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne said the city of Jackson is advertising for a public works director and said the job qualifications have been posted.

However, as of Tuesday morning, the position did not appear to be posted on the city’s employment opportunities page.

Meanwhile, Hillman’s term as interim director could be close to expiring.

Mississippi statute limits interim appointments to 90 days. After that time, if an interim appointment is not confirmed by the council or board of aldermen, he or she can no longer be paid with public funds.

WLBT reported that Hillman was named interim public works director on August 30. It was not sure exactly what day she took over the position. If Hillman took over on that date, she would have about a week left before her term expires.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.