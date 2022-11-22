First Alert Forecast: warm and quiet on Wednesday ahead of rain chances by late week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The clouds spreading overhead this evening will gradually move out into tonight as high-pressure nudges in. Temperatures will hold steady in the 50s over the next few hours before falling to the upper 30s to lower 40s later tonight under partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday’s forecast will feature nice, quiet, and warm weather as we remain under the influence of high pressure. There will be no need for a heavy coat tomorrow afternoon! Highs across central Mississippi are expected to be above average in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Make sure you take advantage of the drier conditions because that will likely come to an end by the end of the week.

Rain will become likely during Thanksgiving Day as a closed low to our west increases moisture across the region. Periods of heavy downpours look to continue into Friday as well, which could lead to localized flash flooding concerns. Showers will linger early in the weekend on Saturday before the low-pressure finally exits to the northeast. Drier conditions will return by Sunday going into early next week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.