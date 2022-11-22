First Alert Forecast: Temperatures are warming up, and we’re forecasting increased rain chances from Thanksgiving Day through Saturday!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Tuesday!

Our High-Pressure system continues to dominate the area. This will help with temperature rise throughout the week. Highs for our Tuesday return to the low to mid-60s. Partly sunny skies are expected for us today. Tuesday night, Lows fall to the low 40s. Mostly clear conditions Tuesday night.

Wednesday, we see mostly sunny skies. Highs will jump into the upper 60s, with some people potentially seeing the low 70s. Wednesday night, Lows fall to the upper 40s to low 50s. Calm conditions Wednesday night, but we could see rain chances overnight going into Thanksgiving morning.

Rain chances increase across the South, Thanksgiving Day through the weekend. Rain totals between 1 to 3 inches of rain collectively across the area.

Thanksgiving Day, Temperatures fall slightly close to the mid-60s for Highs. Our rain chances are expected to return, but models remain uncertain. We could see our rain chances on the holiday itself, or more of the rain pushing through Thanksgiving evening going into Friday. Right now, we are looking at a 60% chance of showers. Lows will fall to the mid-40s

Friday, our rain chances continue across the area. We are looking at a 40 to 50 % chance of showers. Highs remain in the mid-60s, with mostly cloudy skies. Lows Friday night return to the upper 40s.

Going to into the weekend:

Highs range into the low 60s for Saturday and mid-60s for Sunday. Rain chances continue on Saturday. A 30% chance of showing on the day. Sunday holds partly sunny skies. Lows will continue into the low to mid-40s for both nights, with partly clear to mostly clear conditions.

