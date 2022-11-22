LawCall
First Alert Forecast: milder temperatures ahead of Thanksgiving rain maker

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Morning clouds will eventually break for more sunshine through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will creep up a bit – into the lower to middle 60s after a chilly start in the 30s and 40s. We’ll stay dry and clear overnight with lows in the middle to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A major travel day from, not just from the standpoint of the roads, but also in the air. Regionally, the weather should be quiet, including locally. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s - the warmest day we’ve seen in the better part of a week and a half. Clouds will increase overnight - leading to a few showers moving in late. Lows will only drop to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next system will move in through, beginning on Thanksgiving, yielding clouds and rain at times through the day. This system looks to slow down and coming waves as an upper low treks slowly across the deep south. Rainy periods will continue into Black Friday before slowly exiting through Saturday. With it, our brief warm up will fade a bit, with highs in the lower 60s Friday and Saturday. Sunday turns quiet - with highs in the lower to middle 60s. More unsettled weather, yet mild, returns next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

