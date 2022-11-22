LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

Dispute over free-roaming pigs leads to attempted murder, DA says

A judge sentenced Kenneth McCall to serve in prison a minimum of 23 years up to a maximum of 30...
A judge sentenced Kenneth McCall to serve in prison a minimum of 23 years up to a maximum of 30 years.(District Attorney Ashley Welch)
By Anisa Snipes and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCKASEGEE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A dispute about free-roaming pigs led to a man serving at least two decades in prison after he was convicted of attempted murder, according to officials in North Carolina.

District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch said 68-year-old Kenneth McCall shot 39-year-old William McCall in October 2020 following an argument about free-roaming pigs.

The DA said William McCall claimed the animals were rooting up and damaging the family-owned Pinhook Valley Campground. He shot one of the pigs.

In response to the shooting of the pig, Kenneth McCall shot into William McCall’s car, hitting him two times in the torso.

It was a “miracle” that William survived his wounds, according to the DA.

A jury returned a guilty verdict, rejecting the defense’s claim that Kenneth McCall acted in self-defense.

A judge sentenced Kenneth McCall to serve in prison a minimum of 23 years up to a maximum of 30 years.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made following deadly dice game in Yazoo County
Arrest made following deadly dice game in Yazoo County
Brittany Carter
Woman sentenced to 20-40 years for murder over ‘a mutual love interest’
Cornelius was arrested by agents with the State Auditor's Office Friday.
Clinton businessman pleads guilty to seven felony counts tied to Hinds Co. embezzlement scheme
Man killed, 6 others shot after gambling over dice game at bonfire in Yazoo County
More than 1,000 customers without power after driver hits light pole in Brandon

Latest News

The FTX Arena name is still visible where the Miami Heat basketball team plays Saturday, Nov....
FTX lawyer: ‘Substantial amount’ of assets has been stolen
FILE - A syringe is placed into a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination at a COVID-19 clinic in...
US renews push for COVID boosters as data show they protect
The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.
TSA agents find cat stowed in checked luggage
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla....
Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress
Crews have responded to a reported helicopter crash on Interstate 77 in south Charlotte.
LIVE: 2 dead in helicopter crash on interstate in Charlotte, N.C.