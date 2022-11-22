LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

Could a diamond ring help identify human remains found in Mississippi?

Could diamond ring help identify human remains found in Mississippi?
Could diamond ring help identify human remains found in Mississippi?(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Rings may be the clues needed to help identify human remains found in Forrest County, Mississippi.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of the two rings on their Facebook page, saying they were found in close proximity to the remains.

Based on testing, preliminary findings show that the remains, which were discovered on government land the week of October 24, have most likely been there for three to five years.

A certified jeweler, they said, has verified that, due to the cut of the stones and the setting, the diamonds are real and the diamond ring is most likely vintage.

If you have information as to who these rings may have belonged to, the sheriff’s department says to contact the FCSO at 601-544-7800 or CrimeStoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made following deadly dice game in Yazoo County
Arrest made following deadly dice game in Yazoo County
Brittany Carter
Woman sentenced to 20-40 years for murder over ‘a mutual love interest’
Cornelius was arrested by agents with the State Auditor's Office Friday.
Clinton businessman pleads guilty to seven felony counts tied to Hinds Co. embezzlement scheme
Man killed, 6 others shot after gambling over dice game at bonfire in Yazoo County
Portion of Lakeland Drive widening from 4 to 6 lanes
Portion of Lakeland Drive widening from 4 to 6 lanes

Latest News

Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder
Things To Know
Things To Know Tuesday, November 22
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: milder temperatures ahead of Thanksgiving rain maker
ALICE is defined by as asset limited, income constrained, employed.
46,000 Mississippi veterans living paycheck-to-paycheck, according to ‘ALICE’ report