Could a diamond ring help identify human remains found in Mississippi?

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Rings may be the clues needed to help identify human remains found in Forrest County, Mississippi.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of the two rings on their Facebook page, saying they were found in close proximity to the remains.

Based on testing, preliminary findings show that the remains, which were discovered on government land the week of October 24, have most likely been there for three to five years.

A certified jeweler, they said, has verified that, due to the cut of the stones and the setting, the diamonds are real and the diamond ring is most likely vintage.

If you have information as to who these rings may have belonged to, the sheriff’s department says to contact the FCSO at 601-544-7800 or CrimeStoppers at 601-582-STOP.

