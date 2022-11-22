Carjacking results in fatal wreck between the two stolen cars Sunday night

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One man was found dead Sunday night after two vehicles, taken at gunpoint in Belhaven less than three hours earlier, crashed into one another.

Jakobi Beauchamp, 18, was found lying in the street after firefighters responded to a car wreck that sent a Hyundai Sonata into flames a mile and a half away at Northside Drive and Bailey Avenue. The Sonata, and the Toyota Camry it had collided with, were the cars that had been stolen earlier.

The series of events began at about 7 p.m., shortly before Capitol Police responded to reports of two carjackings on Arlington Street, according to Jackson Police Spokesperson Sam Brown.

At about 9:30 p.m., Jackson Police responded to calls of shots fired and instead found a car wreck and fire. Beauchamp’s body was lying nearby. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said Monday she found no gunshot wounds during her preliminary examination.

“It appears that his (Beauchamp’s) death is due to the crash,” Grisham-Stewart said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.