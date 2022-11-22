LawCall
Canton city officials, former city engineer indicted in bribery scheme

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three Canton city officials and the former city engineer have been indicted on bribery and wire fraud charges.

Eric Gilkey and Andrew Grant pleaded guilty to conspiring with Cleveland Anderson and Rudolph M. “Rudy” Warnock, Jr. in the bribery scheme.

According to court documents, Warnock is charged with having directed payments and rewards to Anderson, Gilkey, and Grant in exchange for preferential treatment that resulted in lucrative city engineering contracts for Warnock. 

Grant and Gilkey were city aldermen and Anderson was a commissioner with the Canton Municipal Utility agency.

Warnock was a businessman trying to secure the city contract.

The “gratuities” supplied by Warnock included thousands of dollars in cash, concert tickets, and football tickets in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Gilkey and Grant face a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison.

Anderson faces up to 10 years in prison.

Warnock faces a maximum of 25 years in prison for all of his charges.

