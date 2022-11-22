LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

Atlanta to pay $1M settlement to family of Rayshard Brooks

Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was shot following a confrontation with two white...
Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was shot following a confrontation with two white police officers in June 2020.(Source: Stewart Trial Attorneys via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta City Council has approved a $1 million settlement payment for the family of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot and killed by a police officer.

The council voted Monday.

Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was shot following a confrontation with two white police officers in June 2020.

The shooting came just weeks after the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

A special prosecutor appointed to consider the case announced in August that the use of deadly force was “objectively reasonable.” He declined to bring charges against the officers.

Attorneys for Brooks’ family say they remain disappointed that the officers won’t face charges but that the family is pleased to have reached a settlement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made following deadly dice game in Yazoo County
Arrest made following deadly dice game in Yazoo County
Brittany Carter
Woman sentenced to 20-40 years for murder over ‘a mutual love interest’
Cornelius was arrested by agents with the State Auditor's Office Friday.
Clinton businessman pleads guilty to seven felony counts tied to Hinds Co. embezzlement scheme
Man killed, 6 others shot after gambling over dice game at bonfire in Yazoo County
Portion of Lakeland Drive widening from 4 to 6 lanes
Portion of Lakeland Drive widening from 4 to 6 lanes

Latest News

Earthquake survivors are treated outside of a hospital in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia,...
Indonesia quake death toll rises to 268; 151 still missing
WLBT at 4:30a
The video, shot by a woman in traffic, shows a young woman being dragged by a man out of a car...
Alleged kidnapping in traffic caught on camera; suspect arrested
A historically Black university in North Carolina says it has filed a complaint with the...
HBCU files complaint over bus search, says students racially profiled