LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

46,000 Mississippi veterans living paycheck-to-paycheck, according to ‘ALICE’ report

ALICE is defined by as asset limited, income constrained, employed.
ALICE is defined by as asset limited, income constrained, employed.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - United for Alice released their recent ALICE report, stating nearly a third of Mississippi veterans are “ALICE.”

ALICE is defined as asset-limited, income constrained and employed, which is above the federal poverty line but still living paycheck to paycheck based on necessary wages in their state.

“This data from the ALICE report is actually from 2019 data, so we don’t even have a new ALICE report on like, post-pandemic,” said Amy Lyon, United Way of Southeast Mississippi’s director of community impact.

While people defined as ALICE are getting by, it is not comfortable.

“For ALICE families, we see, both veteran and non-veteran, that it’s really paycheck to paycheck,” said Lyon. “These people are employed, they’re working, but it’s barely enough to cover all the basic needs.”

Though they may be struggling, VFW posts, non-profits and veteran service officers help vets across the area in a variety of ways.

“Even veterans that may not have retired from the military, but that served 5 or 10 years, they’re still eligible for many education benefits where post-secondary degrees are totally paid for,” said Lyon. “There’s a ton of state-specific and even country-specific employment programs for veterans that aren’t necessarily available to nonveterans.”

According to the ALICE report, older veterans are even more likely to be ALICE, with 54% of World War II veterans falling into the category.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made following deadly dice game in Yazoo County
Arrest made following deadly dice game in Yazoo County
Brittany Carter
Woman sentenced to 20-40 years for murder over ‘a mutual love interest’
Cornelius was arrested by agents with the State Auditor's Office Friday.
Clinton businessman pleads guilty to seven felony counts tied to Hinds Co. embezzlement scheme
Man killed, 6 others shot after gambling over dice game at bonfire in Yazoo County
Portion of Lakeland Drive widening from 4 to 6 lanes
Portion of Lakeland Drive widening from 4 to 6 lanes

Latest News

Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder
Things To Know
Things To Know Tuesday, November 22
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: milder temperatures ahead of Thanksgiving rain maker
Father and son in custody after allegedly shooting at FedEx truck in Brookhaven
Father, son indicted on attempted murder charges for shooting at FedEx driver