LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

UVA shooting victim Hollins discharged from hospital

Credit: UVA
Credit: UVA(Credit: UVA)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mike Hollins, one of five people shot on grounds at the University of Virginia, has been discharged from UVA Health, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Hollins’s mother, Brenda, also tweeted the news.

Hollins was hospitalized for serious wounds sustained in the shooting November 13 when Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. allegedly shot him and four other people. Fellow UVA football players Lavel Davis, Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were killed. One more Virginia student, Marlee Morgan, was released from the hospital early on.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Carter
Woman sentenced to 20-40 years for murder over ‘a mutual love interest’
Man killed, 6 others shot after gambling over dice game at bonfire in Yazoo County
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Driver in custody after getting vehicle stuck on railroad tracks
Fire breaks loose at abandoned warehouse in Jackson
Fire breaks out at abandoned warehouse in Jackson

Latest News

Things To Know
Things To Know Monday, November 21
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: chilly, passing showers Monday; milder days leading to Thanksgiving
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: chilly, few showers Monday; milder days ahead
Joe Causey, 69
Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old Pearl man