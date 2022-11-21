LawCall
UVA football player wounded in shooting gets out of hospital

Family members say Virginia football player Mike Hollins continues his recovery after being shot at the university. (Source: WAFB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A University of Virginia football player who was seriously wounded in a shooting that killed three of his teammates has been released from the hospital.

The mother of running back Mike Hollins tweeted the news early Monday.

She asked for continued prayers “as he recovers and settles into his new life.” She also asked for prayers for the families of the three players who were killed in the Nov. 13 shooting.

Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were shot on a bus as they returned to campus from a field trip to see a play in Washington.

Authorities have charged Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a UVA student and former member of the football team, with second-degree murder and other charges in the shooting.

A witness told police the suspect targeted specific victims. (WTVR, HENRICO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA, UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA PD, CNN)

