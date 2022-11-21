Things To Know Monday, November 21

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. JSU makes history, ends regular season undefeated by beating rivals Alcorn State

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Lynne Sladky | AP)

A historic and record-breaking regular season, led by Head Coach Deion Sanders, ends with the Jackson State Tigers staying undefeated for the first time in school history by beating rivals, the Alcorn State Braves, in the Soul Bowl. Rivalry matchups are often close and intense, with big-time plays from big-time players typically deciding the outcome. Saturday, it was the Travis Hunter show as he exemplified his 5-star talent on the offensive and defensive side of the ball in the star freshman’s first taste of the storied matchup. JSU held a narrow 10-7 lead in the second quarter with quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the Tigers’ offense struggling at times. Then entered the FCS No.1 defense and two-way star Travis Hunter, who jumped the route of the opposing receiver to intercept Braves’ quarterback Tre Lawrence’s pass for a defensive score for Jackson State.

2. EXCLUSIVE: JMAA commissioner resigns after 3 On Your Side investigation revealed he didn’t live in Jackson

Three weeks after a 3 On Your Side investigation revealed a Jackson airport commissioner didn’t actually live in the capital city, despite a requirement to do so, that public official is stepping down. A spokesperson for the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority board confirmed the resignation Friday afternoon. An October investigation by WLBT showed Robert Martin had never lived at the address he used on his resume when going before the Jackson City Council to get the commissioner job in 2018. Documents show Martin also used that same address on travel documents submitted to JMAA and on a letter he sent the board on at least one occasion over a two-year period. Our investigation found that the address - 5743 Wyndallwood Court - actually belongs to Glenda Sterling, according to Hinds County property records and Sterling’s own son.

3. Man killed, 6 others shot after gambling over dice game at bonfire in Yazoo County

After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning. (MGN)

A man was killed, and six others were shot at a bonfire in Yazoo County a little after midnight Sunday. Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff says the shooting happened after gambling over a dice game at The Wells Ranch. According to the sheriff, 27-year-old Christopher Turnage, of the Vaughn community, was shot and taken to the Baptist hospital in Yazoo, where he died from his injuries. Sheriff Jacob Sheriff says 41-year-old Amanda Gatlin, of Hinds County, was shot in the head and is in critical condition. Cornelius Scott, 35, of Mound Bayou, was shot in the left side and is in stable condition. Twenty-five-year-old Billy Barton, of the Vaughn community, was shot in the left shoulder and is in stable condition. Latasha Gordon, 38, of the Vaughn community, was shot in the left hand and is in stable condition. Twenty-three-year-old Jabarious Smith, of Humphreys County, was shot in the left arm and is in stable condition. Latasha Washington, 44, of Hinds County, was shot in the left hip and is in stable condition.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.