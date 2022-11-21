LawCall
Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old Pearl man

Joe Causey, 69
Joe Causey, 69(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Joe Causey of Pearl.

He was last seen Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. on Oak Ridge Way in Rankin County, driving towards Gulfport or Louisiana.

He is described as a Black male, five foot six inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in a black Nike sweatsuit and a black New Orleans Saints hat.

Causey is believed to be in a 2007 black Mercedes ES, with the license plate XYG265.

Family members say Joe Causey suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Joe Causey, contact Rankin County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 825-1480.

